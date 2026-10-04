Div Com reviews arrangements for Basohli Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting of senior officers to review the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Basohli Festival/Utsav 2026.

The meeting discussed the proposed cultural, tourism, sports, academic and promotional activities, besides venue arrangements, participation, logistics, sanitation, security and crowd management.

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Deputy Commissioner Kathua briefed the Chair on the arrangements being made and preparations underway for the successful conduct of the festival. He also apprised the meeting of the steps already taken by the district administration for the smooth conduct of the event.

The proposed activities for the festival include Ramleela, Ravi Aarti, local artist performances, technical and academic sessions, folk and cultural performances, traditional games and sports activities, an Investors Summit, exhibition of local art and Basohli paintings, a cultural procession and a Local Cuisine Haat, showcasing the rich cultural heritage, artistic traditions, tourism potential and local products of Basohli and the adjoining areas.

The Divisional Commissioner directed all concerned departments to ensure close coordination and timely completion of assigned activities. He asked them to finalise their activity plans and expected participation well in advance to facilitate arrangements for accommodation, meals, refreshments and other logistics.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the Tourism Department to showcase the tourism potential of Basohli and adjoining areas through suitable promotional activities and visitor engagement initiatives.

The Handicrafts and Handlooms Department was asked to involve local artisans through live demonstrations, display and sale of traditional products, with special focus on Basohli paintings and other local art forms, besides organising workshops and technical sessions.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed the importance of showcasing Basohli's rich cultural identity through Ramleela, Ravi Aarti, folk and cultural performances, local artist presentations and a cultural procession, ensuring meaningful participation of local communities and cultural groups.

He also emphasised promotion of the region's culinary heritage through a Local Cuisine Haat, providing visitors an opportunity to experience and savour traditional local dishes and products.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned departments to ensure cleanliness, improvement of approach roads, drainage, water and power supply, decoration, mobile toilets, waste management, fencing, barricading, security and crowd management at all identified venues. He also stressed uninterrupted power supply and adequate lighting during evening programmes along with timely installation of temporary infrastructure.

Director General, Youth Services and Sports, Anuradha Gupta; Director, Industries and Commerce Jammu, Dr Arun Manhas; Special Secretary, JKAACL, Sonali Arun Gupta; Director, Tourism Jammu, Dr Vikas Gupta; Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rajesh Sharma; Joint Director, Information Jammu, Deepak Dubey; ADC Basohli, besides senior officers and representatives of SED, IGNCA and other concerned departments, attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.