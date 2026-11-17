Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal, today visited Jhiri to review the arrangements for the annual Jhiri Mela, scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 3.

On his arrival at the historic Baba Jitto Shrine, the Divisional Commissioner paid obeisance and subsequently inspected the Mela venue to assess the status of preparations being undertaken by various departments.

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He was accompanied by MLA Marh Surinder Kumar, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range Shridhar Patil, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Minga Sherpa, SSP Jammu Joginder Singh and other senior officers.

The Divisional Commissioner also chaired a comprehensive review meeting with the officers of concerned departments to assess the level of preparedness and take stock of the arrangements for the smooth and orderly conduct of the Mela.

During the meeting, the concerned officers apprised him of the arrangements put in place with regard to security, sanitation, road connectivity, drinking water supply, healthcare facilities, traffic regulation, parking management, fire safety and other essential services.

Emphasising seamless inter-departmental coordination, the Divisional Commissioner directed the establishment of a Joint Control Room with designated representatives of all concerned departments to facilitate real-time coordination, effective monitoring and prompt resolution of issues during the Mela.

He further directed the installation of CCTV cameras at vulnerable and sensitive locations to ensure comprehensive surveillance and strengthen the overall security apparatus.

Taking stock of fire safety preparedness, he directed the deployment of fire tenders and installation of fire hydrants at appropriate locations to ensure an effective emergency response. He also stressed that all Jhullas (swings) must undergo mandatory safety inspection and obtain the requisite safety certification before being permitted to operate during the Mela.

The Divisional Commissioner underscored that all departments must ensure close coordination, timely execution of assigned responsibilities and completion of requisite arrangements well ahead of the commencement of the Mela, with a focus on ensuring the safety, convenience and comfort of pilgrims and visitors.

As part of the preparatory measures, the Divisional Commissioner also launched a sanitation drive at Jhiri, aimed at ensuring cleanliness and hygiene in and around the Mela venue. Officers, officials, local residents, students and staff members participated in the drive.