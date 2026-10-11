Div Com reviews arrangements; flags cleanliness, public safety as top priority

Katra Navratra Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal, today chaired a meeting at his office to finalise and review preparedness for Navratra Festival.

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Director Tourism Jammu briefed the chair on each department's role.

The festival will be inaugurated on October 11 at 7:30 pm at Yog Ashram Ground, Katra and shall culminate on October 19. All India Devotional Song Competition will run at the same venue from October 11 to 19. From October 12 to 19, Prabhat Pheris will set out daily at 5:30 am from Fountain Chowk/Main Bus Stand to Darshani Deodi, Ban Ganga, while Mata Ki Kahani will be staged at the Spiritual Growth Centre and Bhagwat Katha at Durga Bhawan Temple.

Cultural programmes with a multimedia exhibition will begin at 8:30 pm daily at Govt. Higher Secondary School, Katra, which will also host one-day Hasya Vyang and Kavi Sammelan events. From the second Navratra, a Shobha Yatra with 15 illuminated jhankies will leave Asia Chowk daily at 5:30 pm. A wrestling competition is slated for October 18 at the Sports Stadium, SMVDSB, Katra and a Mata Ka Jagran will be held at Raghunath Mandir Chowk, Jammu.

The Div Com directed the CEO SMVDSB, DC Reasi, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Director Floriculture, Fire & Emergency Services and the senior officers from all concerned departments to coordinate closely. Stressing sanitation and cleanliness, he said every devotee and visitor must leave with a memorable experience and asked officers to make daily field visits to confirm that arrangements are in place.

Vikas Kundal called for uninterrupted power and water supply, functional toilets, proper lighting, motorable roads, medical teams, crowd management and clear signages. On fire safety, he directed that adequate measures and fire tenders be stationed at all vital spots throughout the festival. He also asked officers to work as one team and put devotees' convenience foremost.

Those present included CEO SMVDSB; DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range; DC Reasi; SSP Reasi and Director Floriculture besides other concerned officers.