Div Com lays foundation stone for new facilities at Amar Singh Club

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: Vikas Kundal, Divisional Commissioner, who is also the vice president of Amar Singh Club chaired his first meeting with the members of Executive Committee of the Club, here today.

Earlier, Kundal was warmly received by Vijay Saraf, Secretary, Amar Singh Club, along with members of the Executive Committee.

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During his visit, Kundal toured the Club's Health Club facilities and laid the foundation stone for the proposed Ladies' Spa, Ladies' Sauna and Jacuzzi facilities.

The initiative marks another step towards modernising the Club's infrastructure and enhancing amenities for its members.

He was also taken on a tour of the Club premises and briefed about the available facilities, ongoing renovation works and future developmental initiatives.

This was followed by an interactive meeting with the Executive Committee, during which the Club's rich heritage, history, functioning and future plans were discussed.

The members of EC highlighted that Amar Singh Club, established around 1935, has maintained a distinguished legacy as one of Jammu's premier social and recreational institutions.

With a growing membership and the introduction of modern facilities, the Club continues to focus on providing a comfortable, welcoming and family-oriented environment.

Kundal was apprised of the committee's vision to further strengthen the Club's infrastructure, improve services and expand facilities for its members.

The meeting provided an opportunity for members to share their views and discuss initiatives aimed at the Club's continued growth and development.

The Executive Committee members present on the occasion included Manmohan Khalsa, Er. Ajay Anand, Rajesh Langar, Tania Kukreja, Nitika Bhandari, Viraaj Malhotra and Naresh Gupta (Tony).

Senior members K K Bhakhri, Deepak Handa, Rajeev Abrol and Abhinav Anand were also present.

Saraf facilitated the introduction of the Executive Committee and senior members to the vice president.

He also delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to Kundal for his visit, guidance and support for the Club's developmental initiatives.