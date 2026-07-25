Div Com launches ‘Nasha Mukt’ campaign poster

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today launched the official poster of the "MY Bharat's Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat" campaign at his office in the presence of Prof. Prakash Anthal, Dean Students Welfare, University of Jammu, Ranjeet Kalra, Sports Administrator and MY Bharat Ambassador for J&K, State Director MY Bharat Nitin Hangloo and other officials.

Organised by MY Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the campaign aims to mobilise youth against substance abuse through awareness and community participation. Competitions including debates, declamation, painting, slogan writing, quiz, folk song, folk dance and reel-making will be organised across all districts of the Union Territory.

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Addressing the gathering, Ramesh Kumar stressed collective efforts to build a drug-free society and assured support from Deputy Commissioners for successful conduct of district-level events. He urged youth to register on the MY Bharat portal by July 27.

Ranjeet Kalra highlighted the success of the recent anti-drug campaign in J&K, while Prof. Prakash Anthal assured participation of Jammu University students. Nitin Hangloo reiterated MY Bharat's commitment to engaging youth in building a healthy and developed India.