Div Com Jammu Reviews Action Plan For Innovative Farmer-Centric Use Of AgriStack Data

JAMMU, Oct 4: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar chaired a meeting of the Divisional Level Committee to formulate an action plan for identification and development of innovative, farmer-centric use cases for effective utilisation of AgriStack data.

Director Agriculture Jammu, Member Secretary of the Committee, briefed the meeting on the potential applications of AgriStack and Farmer Registry data for improved monitoring and assessment of crop production, identification of shortages and surpluses and better planning and delivery of farmer-centric services through a PowerPoint presentation.

The Divisional Commissioner directed all concerned departments to move beyond mere data collection and identify practical, high-impact and technology-enabled use cases capable of delivering tangible benefits to farmers. He stressed that every proposed use case should clearly define the problem being addressed, data requirements, stakeholders involved, implementation mechanism and expected outcomes.

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He called for exploring the use of AgriStack data in areas including agricultural services, crop insurance, banking and credit, marketing and mandi linkages, besides AI-driven predictive advisories related to weather, rainfall, crop diseases, temperature and farm operations.

The Chair directed the Departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Horticulture, Fisheries and Cooperatives, along with NABARD, Lead Banks, NIC, KVKs and other relevant stakeholders, to identify sector-specific use cases. He emphasised that the proposed applications should take into account the distinct topography, agro-climatic conditions and agricultural practices prevailing across different districts.

The Deputy Commissioners were asked to convene preliminary district-level meetings with all concerned stakeholders and prepare district-specific proposals. Director Agriculture Jammu was directed to coordinate the exercise and compile inputs received from all districts.

The Committee will initially identify concrete use cases and refine them into implementable proposals in accordance with the Terms of Reference (ToR) and relevant Government directions. The concerned departments have been asked to submit their presentations and inputs within ten days, following which the proposals will be compiled and analysed at the divisional level for onward submission at the UT level.

Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division, Director Agriculture Jammu, Director Horticulture Jammu, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Director Fisheries Jammu, ADCs, representatives of the Cooperative Department, HP&M, SKUAST-J, JaKGA/NIC/IT and all Chief Agriculture and Horticulture Officers participated in the meeting in person and through virtual mode.