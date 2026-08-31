Div Com Jammu Hails KPs For Thriving In Diverse Fields; Community Felicitates Distinguished Personalities

JAMMU, Aug 31: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today attended the ‘1st Community Cash Award Function’ organized by the Saraswathi Educational, Cultural Charitable Trust in association with Helpline Humanity, here at Abhinav Theatre.

The Divisional Commissioner was the Chief Guest, while the former Director General of Police Dr. Ashok Bhan attended the function as the Special Guest and Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), Arvind Karwani as the Guest of Honour.

Among others present on the occasion included former Secretary to the Governor of Tamil Nadu and Managing Trustee, Saraswathi Educational, Cultural Charitable Trust, Dr. C.K. Garyali; Board Member Helpline Humanity, Prof. Indu Kilam; Deputy Commissioner, Excise J&K, Sanjay Bhat and Founder, Helpline Humanity, M.K. Bhat, besides other prominent members of the community who were also present on the occasion in big numbers.

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The programme was organized to recognize and honour individuals who have made significant contributions to society and brought distinction to the Kashmiri Pandit community in their respective fields.

Addressing the gathering, the Divisional Commissioner highlighted the rich historical and cultural legacy of Kashmir, describing it as a land of knowledge, intellectual excellence, art and culture. He said that members of the Kashmiri community have made their mark in diverse fields across the country and the world.

He appreciated the initiative of the Saraswathi Educational, Cultural Charitable Trust in recognizing achievers from within the community, terming such recognition an important step towards encouraging excellence, preserving cultural identity and bringing the community together.

The Divisional Commissioner also acknowledged the difficult circumstances faced by the Kashmiri community following the events of the 1990s, stating that despite being displaced from their homeland, members of the community continued to excel in different fields and made significant contributions in India and abroad.

He appreciated the efforts of the Trust and Helpline Humanity for bringing the community together and recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions. He said that such initiatives help reconnect the younger generation with their rich heritage and inspire them to contribute towards society and nation-building.

Later, the Chief Guest presented cash awards of different categories to the distinguished Kashmiri Pandit personalities.

Ravi Garyali Cash Award was presented to Dr. Agni Shekhar and Vikram Koul. The Indra Garyali Cash Award was presented to Sandhya Dhar and Dr. Adividvadani Kaul. The Ravi Misri Cash Award was conferred to Pandit (Dr.) Abhay Rustum Sopori and Ankur Bagati.

The awardees were felicitated in recognition of their achievements and valuable contributions in their respective fields.

The programme also featured cultural performances by students and cultural groups, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions of the community.

The Divisional Commissioner congratulated all the awardees and extended his best wishes to them for their continued success. He appreciated their valuable contributions to society and expressed hope that their achievements would continue to inspire the younger generation.

Earlier, Dr. C K Garyali highlighted the objectives of the program and Saraswathi Educational, Cultural Charitable Trust.