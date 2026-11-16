Div Com Jammu flags off ‘Run for Unity’ Ekta Diwas

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr. Vikas Kundal, today flagged off the 'Run for Unity' from Gulshan Ground, Jammu, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police to mark Ekta Diwas.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers, prominent citizens, civil society representatives, students and staff members of various educational institutions, reflecting a collective commitment to national unity and solidarity.

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The event featured 10-km and 5-km marathon races, promoting physical fitness, togetherness and the spirit of unity. The marathon commenced from Gulshan Ground, passed through major routes of Jammu city and culminated at the same venue.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner highlighted the significance of Ekta Diwas in reinforcing the values of national unity, integrity and collective responsibility. He appreciated the initiative of Jammu and Kashmir Police for bringing together people from diverse sections of society through sports and community participation.

DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range, Shridhar Patil, SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh and other senior officers also participated in the event.