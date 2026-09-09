Div Com Jammu felicitates acclaimed filmmakers and artists

IFFJK: Multiple films screened at Wave Cinemas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today felicitated filmmakers, producers and artists associated with a number of renowned and acclaimed films during the International Film Festival Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) event organised at Wave Mall, Jammu.

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DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Shridhar Patil, Director Census Operations J&K and Ladakh Amit Sharma, Director Tourism, Director Handloom, Controller Legal Metrology, Director Floriculture, Director CAD, Joint Director Information Deepak Dubey, officers from the Information Department and other departments, members of the filmmaking and artist community and college students were present in a large on the occasion.

During the special screening of the movie IKKIS, the Divisional Commissioner, felicitated prominent filmmakers, producers and artists associated with the local cinema for their contribution towards promotion of language, art and cultural heritage.

The occasion also acknowledged the rich legacy of notable Dogri films, including the first ever Dogri featured film Gallan Hoiyan Beetiya and Maa Ni Mildi, Kuggi maar Duaari, Reet, Geetian, Aau Aa Shinda, Shah Shani, Lakeer, Mehroom, Chann Mahi, Funtasiyan and Moj Masti. The felicitation recognised the creative contribution of filmmakers and artists in preserving and promoting the local language, culture and storytelling traditions through cinema.

Earlier, a number of short films and movies from across the country and around the globe, curated by the special jury of IFFJK, were screened throughout the day for the general public, providing film enthusiasts and students an opportunity to experience diverse cinematic narratives of global cinema.

Meanwhile, a cultural programme featuring acclaimed dogri singer Bishan Das, Romalo Ram & Party beside performances of prominent singers and cultural artists were also organised in the evening, adding vibrancy to the celebrations and further amplifying the spirit of the first-ever International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir. The programme reflected the international film festival’s vision of showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage, creative talent and growing cinematic potential.