Div Com inspects ongoing works under Jammu Ring Road Project

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal today conducted an extensive inspection of the ongoing works under the Jammu Ring Road Project to review the pace of construction of tunnels and other infrastructure components.

The Divisional Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Minga Sherpa, Project Director NHAI Rajiv Kumar, members of the NHAI team, ACR Jammu and other concerned officers.

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During the inspection, the Divisional Commissioner visited Tunnel-1 and Tunnel-2 connecting Kheri to Jagti and took on-site feedback regarding the pace of construction, execution-related challenges and other issues affecting the smooth progress of the project.

The Project Director NHAI apprised the Divisional Commissioner of the challenges being faced during the construction of Tunnel-1, particularly loose soil conditions, which have been affecting the pace of work.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the Project Director NHAI and executing agencies to expedite the pace of construction across all ongoing components and ensure close coordination among the concerned agencies for timely completion of the project. He also stressed the need to address the site-specific challenges through appropriate measures and maintain close monitoring of the ongoing works.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner also inspected Beli Charana Road towards Satwari and reviewed the condition and related infrastructure aspects.