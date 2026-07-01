Div Com inspects functioning of ICCC Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 30: With just couple of days remaining for the commencement of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg today visited Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), Srinagar to assess the functioning of the surveillance & monitoring centre for ensuring smooth conduct of annual religious pilgrimage.

During the visit, the Div Com watched glitch-free streaming of visuals of Yatra camps and routes. On the occasion, he also interacted with the deployed staff and assessed data compilation during the day besides availability of department-wise information regarding on ground services, logistics and essential commodities.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com highlighted the importance of the ICCC for inter-departmental coordination and synchronization of collective efforts of agencies for successful conduct of yatra.

He said that the camera network helps administration in prompt dissemination of messages and undertake appropriate actions during vagaries of weather.

While terming ICCC as a nerve centre of Yatra monitoring, the Div Com said that teams of various departments are deployed at the centre to monitor cameras round-the-clock for foolproof arrangements and ensuring best facilities to the pilgrims.

He informed that weather related updates will also be shared by IMD through display screens installed enroute and camps for real-time information.

The Div Com informed that Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor has already taken comprehensive review of arrangements during his visit to Baltal and Nunwan base camps.

Leveraging on the previous record influx of Yatris, the Div Com asked devotees to come with much fervor for the pilgrimage and requested them to share their feedback with the administration on 01942740003 for improvement in facilities. He said ICCC is a one point solution for yatris to get any yatra related information or assistance instantly.