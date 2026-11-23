Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Nov 22: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal, who is also Chairman of the Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board, today visited Ransoo to inspect the ongoing development works being executed by various departments and agencies in and around the Shri Shiv Khori Shrine.

During the visit, the Divisional Commissioner inspected the under-construction helipad and reviewed the progress of associated facilities, including the waiting room, frisking point and security guard room. He directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite the hill-cutting work and instructed the concerned agencies to ensure early completion of the helipad and allied infrastructure for the convenience and safety of pilgrims.

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He also reviewed the arrangements at the frisking point and stressed the need for adequate security measures and smooth movement of devotees. Later, he visited the Shri Shiv Khori Shrine and paid obeisance.

Subsequently, the Divisional Commissioner chaired a review meeting at Shiv Shakti Bhawan, Ransoo, with the district administration and concerned departmental officers to assess the progress of ongoing development works and infrastructure projects in Ransoo and the shrine area.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Kumar Abhishek, briefed the Divisional Commissioner on the status of various projects being executed by different departments and agencies. He apprised him of their physical and financial progress and highlighted issues requiring intervention for timely completion. The status of security-related infrastructure and facilities was also reviewed.

The meeting discussed several key projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving pilgrim amenities, including construction of an alternate track, improvement of the existing track, development of waiting halls and cafeteria facilities, construction of overhead sheds, installation of drinking water points, renovation of buildings and upgradation of facilities at the shrine.

The Deputy Commissioner also apprised the meeting of works being undertaken by the Tourism Department, Rural Development Department, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), Public Works Department and through the funds of the Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board.

The arrangements required to make the helipad operational, including installation of firefighting and emergency response equipment, were also discussed.

Reviewing the progress, the Divisional Commissioner directed all concerned departments and executing agencies to strictly adhere to prescribed timelines and ensure completion of ongoing projects within the stipulated period. He further directed the concerned agency to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of a dormitory to provide accommodation facilities to devotees visiting the shrine.

He instructed the departments to promptly bring any bottlenecks or issues affecting project execution to the notice of the District Administration to facilitate timely intervention and prevent delays.

SSP Reasi Mukund Tibrewal, ADC Reasi Sushil Kesar, CPO Reasi Narinder Kumar, ACR Nitin Verma, ACD Mukesh Sharma and officers of the concerned departments were present during the visit and review meeting.