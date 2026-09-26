Div Com inaugurates Noir Lounge at Amar Singh Club

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: The newly renovated Noir Lounge in the premises of Amar Singh Club today was inaugurated in presence of the Club's vice president, Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Kumar said, "The Club has been continuously working towards providing maximum possible facilities and a better experience to its members."

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He appreciated the ongoing development and improvement initiatives at Amar Singh Club and observed that the Club, regarded as one of the prominent and largest clubs of North India, has been steadily progressing through sustained efforts by its management, Executive Committee and various committees.

Kumar also noted that the coordinated efforts of the entire team have contributed significantly to the Club's ongoing transformation and development.

The Vice President also stressed that a club is not merely a place for facilities and recreation, but an important platform for social interaction, friendship, fellowship and brotherhood, where members from different walks of life come together and maintain a healthy and cordial atmosphere.

On the occasion, several senior members of the Club also appreciated the manner in which Amar Singh Club is presently being managed.

They particularly appreciated the emphasis on discipline, cleanliness, development and member-oriented services, and congratulated the management and the Executive Committee for the progress being made.

The senior members expressed their hope that Amar Singh Club would continue its journey of development and achieve even greater heights in the coming years.

The inauguration was attended by members of the Executive Committee, including Rajesh Gupta, Chairman, Bar Committee; Manish Gupta; Anita Kumari; Neetika Bhandari; Viraaj Malhotra; Sahil Mahajan, Naresh Gupta, Dr Yudvir Gupta, Kiran Wattal, Anil Gupta, Sardar Iqbal Singh, Deepak Handa, Arun Mahajan , Raman Gupta, Sohan Lal Adalati and Arun Mansotra.