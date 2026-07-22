Div Com, IGP review relief operations in flood-hit Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 21: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti today visited the flash-flood affected areas of Poonch district to assess the situation and review the ongoing restoration works.

During the visit, the Divisional Commissioner and IGP Jammu visited Sangla village in Tehsil Surankote, where they met the families who had lost family members in the recent flash floods and expressed heartfelt condolences.

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The officers took stock of the situation and assessed the ongoing restoration works in the affected areas. The Divisional Commissioner directed officers concerned to expedite restoration works and ensure early restoration of essential services and infrastructure.

He asked officers concerned to provide timely assistance and necessary support to all affected families and directed departments concerned to take all required measures for the safety and well-being of the affected population.

The Divisional Commissioner and IGP Jammu were accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Sandeep Wazir, SSP Poonch Shafket Hussain Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch Tahir Mustafa Malik, ACR Muhammad Sayeed, SDM Surankote Farooq Khan, besides senior officers of the administration, police and line departments.