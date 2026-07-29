Div Com, IGP review arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti today held a high level meeting of senior officers to review the arrangements for Independence Day celebrations.

DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua, DCs/SSPs from Jammu Division, Commissioner JMC; MD JPDCL, Director School Education Jammu, SSP Traffic attended the meeting in person and virtual mode. Besides, officers from Health, PWD, Jal Shakti, JPDCL, Information, Transport and other concerned departments also attended the meeting.

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During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on various aspects to ensure that Independence Day is celebrated in a grand, organized and befitting manner. Key areas reviewed included security arrangements, traffic management, parade, cultural programs, stage setup, lighting, drinking water, medical facilities, sanitation and other essential arrangements at the main venue and other district headquarters.

The Divisional Commissioner directed all concerned departments to complete their assigned responsibilities well in time and to maintain close coordination among themselves. He stressed that the convenience and safety of the general public shall be the top priority during the celebrations. He also emphasized punctuality, discipline and proper protocol during the events at M.A Stadium Jammu and other venues across the Jammu division.

Briefing on security arrangements, the IGP Jammu said that foolproof security arrangements will be put in place at the main venue and in the surrounding areas. He added that a comprehensive traffic management plan will be prepared to ensure smooth flow of traffic and hassle-free movement of the public, invitees and participants on the day of the function.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the senior officers of the Education and Information Department to coordinate for participation of school children, NCC, NSS and Cultural groups and to give wide publicity to the program schedule and ensure media coverage. He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to convene meetings at the district level and finalise all arrangements within the stipulated timeframe. He further directed that attendance at the Independence Day celebrations shall be compulsory for all government employees.

The JPDCL, Jal Shakti, Health and Fire & Emergency Services departments were directed to ensure adequate arrangements for drinking water, power supply, sanitation, medical teams and fire safety at the rehearsal and main event venues. The PWD was further instructed to ensure cleaning of the grounds and cutting of grass at all identified venues.

Departments were directed to submit their final preparedness reports within the stipulated timeframe.