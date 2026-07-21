Div Com, IGP Jammu visit flood-hit areas, review relief measures

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 20: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti today visited the flood-affected area of Bella in Rajouri to assess the ground situation following the recent flash floods.

During the visit, the Divisional Commissioner and IGP directed the officers and field functionaries deployed on the spot to expedite restoration works, including clearance of damaged road stretches and restoration of essential services so that normalcy is restored at the earliest.

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They also visited the Relief and Rehabilitation Centre established at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Rajouri, where they reviewed arrangements made for the affected families.

Interacting with the Nodal Officer and displaced residents, they directed the district administration to ensure adequate availability of safe shelter, food, drinking water, medical care, clothing and other essential facilities without inconvenience.

Talking to the affected families, the Divisional Commissioner assured them that the Government stands firmly with them during this difficult time and that every possible assistance would be extended to ensure their safety, comfort and well-being until the situation returns to normal, directing all departments concerned to remain responsive and provide the best possible services.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner and IGP chaired a review meeting to assess the flash flood situation and the preparedness and response of departments concerned.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner took a detailed overview of response measures undertaken by different departments and called for close coordination to ensure timely relief, restoration of essential services and effective disaster management.

The Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police were directed to identify vulnerable flood-prone hotspots for shifting residents to safer locations during emergencies; the district administration to make effective use of public address systems and sirens to alert people about rising water levels and facilitate timely evacuation; the Chief Planning Officer to coordinate with the Power Development Department for early restoration of power supply in affected areas; the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to keep flood-control machinery in readiness and maintain continuous monitoring of water levels through the gauging system and the Chief Medical Officer to ensure availability of medicines, medical staff, ambulances and other healthcare facilities at the block level.

The Divisional Commissioner directed all departments to remain on high alert, maintain round-the-clock coordination and ensure swift response to any emerging situation to safeguard lives and minimise the impact of flash floods.

Among those present were Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma, SSP Rajouri Gaurav Sikarwar, ADDC Malik Zada Sheraz Ul Haq, ACR Mohd Jahangir Khan, SE Jal Shakti Rajouri Sunil Kumar, CMO Dr Manohar Lal Rana and other officers concerned.