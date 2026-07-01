Div Com, IGP call for adherence to cut off timings, guidelines

Shri Amarnathji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: In order to ensure a safe, smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji Yatra, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and Inspector General of Police Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, today interacted with the civil society members, heads of religious, social and other prominent organisations.

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The Div Com said that the administration has made comprehensive arrangements for the pilgrims in all five districts of Jammu Division where the Yatra route falls with regard to on-spot registration, RFID card, KYC centres, accommodation, langer facility, medical room, sanitation, power and water supply and security arrangements.

During the meeting, members of the civil society shared their views and suggestions for providing the best and memorable experience to the pilgrims. The Div Com said that their valuable suggestions shall be incorporated and expressed gratitude for the support and assistance from their end for welfare of the Pilgrims.

IGP Traffic, Managing Director JPDCL, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, SSP Jammu, senior officials from Civil and Police administration and representatives of religious, social organizations, transporters, Taxi Union, Traders, Bazaar associations, hoteliers, and other prominent citizens attended the meeting.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner and the IGP Jammu also addressed a press conference outlining the comprehensive security, logistical and administrative arrangements put in place for the forthcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

He urged the pilgrims for strictly following the cut-off timings and guidelines issued by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and the District Administrations to ensure a spiritually enriching and convenient experience of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

The Div Com said that proper arrangements have been made for the reception of pilgrims at Lakhanpur entry point, where the Kathua district administration and police have implemented full security and welcome protocols. The pilgrims are required to enter Lakhanpur from 6 AM to 8 PM for proceeding towards Jammu in mini convoys. After 8 PM they can spend night at Lakhanpur in the Government accommodations especially set up for the pilgrims.

People who have registered online can receive their RFID cards at Lakhanpur, Chichi Mata Temple, Samba, Jammu Railway Station, Tawi Riverfront or Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas. Pilgrims must complete their e-KYC and collect their RFID tags from these centres before entering the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas by 10 PM a day before departing for Pahalgam or Baltal Base camps in the Yatra convoy under proper security protocol, he said.

The Divisional Commissioner further said that pilgrims who are travelling in personnel vehicles towards Srinagar must strictly adhere to cut-off timings set by the Traffic Department, with vehicles required to cross the Nagrota TCP between 6 AM to 12:00 PM, Jakhani by 1:00 PM, Chanderkote by 2:00 PM and Banihal by 3:00 PM in order to enter Kashmir in day light. Pilgrims who are reaching by train, can also receive RFID card at Udhampur railway station. Pilgrims can also receive the RFID cards at Chanderkote and Banihal in Ramban.

In Jammu, the main registration centre is established at Tawi Riverfront with proper facilities. On-spot registration shall begin from Wednesday morning at the Tawi River Front, with a token system already initiated today to manage daily quotas for pilgrims seeking registration. Registration centres are also set up at Mahajan Sabha for general public and at Geeta Bhawan and Purani Mandi for Sadhus.

The Divisional Commissioner further said that accommodation for approximately 55,000 pilgrims has been made across the Jammu division, comprising Government centres, temporary facilities and shelters set up with the cooperation of civil society organisations. Adequate arrangements for food through langars, drinking water, power supply, sanitation, security and medical support have been ensured across all these locations. A total of 2100 toilets have been set up for pilgrims at accommodation centre, yatri niwas, halt points and along the National Highway-44.

Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti said that Yatra shall be conducted in regulated manner for which meticulous planning, resources and arrangements have been put in place. He stressed on adherence to the cut off timings publicised by Traffic Department for smooth movement of yatra vehicles.

Pilgrims must travel strictly via National Highway 44 (NH-44). Alternative routes such as Dhar Road or Mughal Road are strictly out of bounds for Yatra vehicles. Drivers must ensure full fuel tanks before joining convoys and strictly avoid driving under the influence, he said.

He further cautioned the pilgrims to beware of fraudulent websites and unauthorised WhatsApp groups offering fake registrations. He urged the pilgrims to rely solely on the official Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board platform for all registration-related matters.