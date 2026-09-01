Div Com hails KPs for thriving in diverse fields

* Community felicitates distinguished personalities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today attended the '1st Community Cash Award Function' organized by the Saraswathi Educational, Cultural Charitable Trust in association with Helpline Humanity, here at Abhinav Theatre.

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The Divisional Commissioner was the chief guest, while the former Director General of Police Dr. Ashok Bhan attended the function as the special Guest and Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), Arvind Karwani as the guest of honour.

Among others present on the occasion included former Secretary to the Governor of Tamil Nadu and Managing Trustee, Saraswathi Educational, Cultural Charitable Trust, Dr. C.K. Garyali; Board Member Helpline Humanity, Prof. Indu Kilam; Deputy Commissioner, Excise J&K, Sanjay Bhat and Founder, Helpline Humanity, M.K. Bhat, besides other prominent members of the community who were also present on the occasion in big numbers.

The programme was organized to recognize and honour individuals who have made significant contributions to society and brought distinction to the Kashmiri Pandit community in their respective fields.

Addressing the gathering, the Divisional Commissioner highlighted the rich historical and cultural legacy of Kashmir, describing it as a land of knowledge, intellectual excellence, art and culture. He said that members of the Kashmiri community have made their mark in diverse fields across the country and the world.

The Divisional Commissioner also acknowledged the difficult circumstances faced by the Kashmiri community following the events of the 1990s, stating that despite being displaced from their homeland, members of the community continued to excel in different fields and made significant contributions in India and abroad.

Later, the chief guest presented cash awards of different categories to the distinguished Kashmiri Pandit personalities.

Ravi Garyali Cash Award was presented to Dr. Agni Shekhar and Vikram Koul. The Indra Garyali Cash Award was presented to Sandhya Dhar and Dr. Adividvadani Kaul. The Ravi Misri Cash Award was conferred to Pandit (Dr.) Abhay Rustum Sopori and Ankur Bagati.

The awardees were felicitated in recognition of their achievements and valuable contributions in their respective fields.

The programme also featured cultural performances by students and cultural groups, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions of the community.

Earlier, Dr. C K Garyali highlighted the objectives of the program and Saraswathi Educational, Cultural Charitable Trust.