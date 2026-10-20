Div Com flags off Jammu-Basohli Bike Ride to promote tourism, cultural heritage

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal, today flagged off the Jammu-Basohli Bike Ride from Tawi River Front, Jammu, as part of Basohli Utsav-2026, aimed at promoting the region's rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty and tourism potential while spreading the message of a drug-free society.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Kundal said that around 30 bikers are participating in the ride from Jammu, with more riders expected to join the convoy en-route. The participants are also carrying the National Flag, reflecting their spirit of patriotism and commitment to the nation.

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He said that Basohli Utsav provides a platform to showcase the region's vibrant cultural traditions, artistic legacy and rich heritage. He added that the bike ride would further strengthen efforts to highlight Basohli as an attractive tourism destination.

Emphasising the vital role of youth in nation-building, the Divisional Commissioner appreciated the initiative for promoting a positive and healthy outlook among young people. He urged the youth to stay away from drugs and other social evils and channel their energy towards constructive activities, sports and nation-building.

The Div Com further observed that such initiatives would give an impetus to tourism in Jammu and Basohli by showcasing the region's picturesque landscapes, natural beauty and cultural attractions. He said that these activities could encourage more tourists to explore the region and contribute to the growth of local tourism and the economy.

The Jammu-Basohli Bike Ride is among the activities being organised as part of Basohli Utsav-2026, scheduled from October 19 to 21, to celebrate the region's distinctive cultural identity and promote its tourism potential among a wider audience.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ansuya Jamwal, along with other officers and officials, was present on the occasion.