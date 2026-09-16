Div Com assures action after Sukhnandan led farmers’ delegation raises issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: A delegation of local representatives from villages along Suchetgarh belt, led by vice president of J&K Jat Sabha and senior BJP leader, Choudhary Sukhnandan Kumar, met Divisional Commissioner Jammu and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent renovation and de-silting of the Nallah from Gharana towards Aik Nallah at Nekowal-Jeora.

The delegation apprised the Divisional Commissioner of problems being faced by the residents of Gulabgarh, Partap Kote, Gharana and Gharani due to obstruction and stagnation of water in the existing drainage channel.

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According to the memorandum, flood/waste water originating from Tanda area through Phian Tibba and adjoining areas was traditionally flowing through the villages towards the Pakistan side but the flow has now been obstructed after a defence/bund wall was created on the other side, resulting in the water flowing back towards the agricultural fields on Indian side.

The delegation said that situation has led to stagnation and backflow of water, damaging standing crops as well as agricultural land, thereby posing a serious concern for farmers, particularly in rainy season.

The deputation urged the Divisional Commissioner to issue directions to the concerned departments for immediately cleaning, de-silting and renovation of the Nallah, so that the accumulated water can be diverted towards Aik Nallah at Nekowal-Jeora.

The residents maintained that restoration of the natural drainage route is essential to prevent further damage to agricultural land and crops and to ensure proper flow of water in the rainy season.

The Divisional Commissioner assured the members that their demand would be taken up with the concerned departments and necessary action would be initiated to address the drainage problem.

The deputation included Sarvan Kumar, Numberdar, Panchayat Abdal, former Sarpanch Gurdial Singh Soni of Gharana, Sarpanch Arjun Singh and Bahadur Singh, besides other local representatives and residents.