Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Distt Jammu Cycling C'ship on Oct 18

Distt Jammu Cycling C'ship on Oct 18

Excelsior Sports Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 9: The Cycle Association of Jammu & Kashmir will organize the District Jammu Youth (Under-14), Sub-Junior, Junior and Elite Cycling Championship in Road, Track and Mountain Bike (MTB) disciplines on October 18. The championship has...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: The Cycle Association of Jammu & Kashmir will organize the District Jammu Youth (Under-14), Sub-Junior, Junior and Elite Cycling Championship in Road, Track and Mountain Bike (MTB) disciplines on October 18.

The championship has been rescheduled due to a clash with the Union Territory Cycling Championship. Interested cyclists must report with their original documents.

Advertisement

The entry fee has been fixed at Rs 100 per participant. For registration and further information, participants may contact District Jammu Cycling Association general secretary Om Parkash Sharma, Ravi Salgotra or S S Gill.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra