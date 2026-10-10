Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: The Cycle Association of Jammu & Kashmir will organize the District Jammu Youth (Under-14), Sub-Junior, Junior and Elite Cycling Championship in Road, Track and Mountain Bike (MTB) disciplines on October 18.

The championship has been rescheduled due to a clash with the Union Territory Cycling Championship. Interested cyclists must report with their original documents.

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The entry fee has been fixed at Rs 100 per participant. For registration and further information, participants may contact District Jammu Cycling Association general secretary Om Parkash Sharma, Ravi Salgotra or S S Gill.