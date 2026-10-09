District Udhampur Softball C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 8: The District Udhampur Softball Championship 2026-27, organized by the J&K Sports Council with technical support from the District Udhampur Softball Association, concluded at Subash Stadium, Udhampur today.

Kashmir Division lifted the Inter-Division Women Softball Tournament trophy held under the ‘Nari Shakti Abhiyan’, while Jammu Division finished runners-up. In the district competitions, Udhampur Royal Softball Club clinched both Sub-Junior and Junior titles.

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More than 280 athletes from registered clubs, schools and colleges participated in Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior categories for boys, girls, men and women.

Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, who has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner Jammu, was the chief guest at the valedictory function and declared the championship closed. DYSSO Udhampur and Manager, Subash Stadium, were the guests of honour.

Sherpa appreciated the organizers for conducting the championship and said such events would boost the morale of young athletes. He also congratulated the J&K Sports Council and District Softball Association for promoting the sport. Later, the chief guest distributed medals and trophies among the winners and runners-up teams and encouraged the players to further hone their skills.