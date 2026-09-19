Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Young carrom players from across Srinagar district will converge at the Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex (SKISC), Srinagar, on October 7 and 8 for the District Srinagar Carrom Championship 2026-27.

The championship is being organised by the District Srinagar Carrom Association under the aegis of the Jammu & Kashmir Carrom Association, in association with the J&K Sports Council, under the "My Youth My Pride" initiative.

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As per handout issued, eligible players from Srinagar district can register at jkcarrom.reg@gmail.com by providing their name, parentage, address, date of birth, Aadhaar number, institution, gender, previous participation and contact number. For details, they can contact 9070000093 or 7006962005.