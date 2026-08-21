District Roll Ball C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: The District Roll Ball Championship concluded at MA Stadium, Jammu, after witnessing enthusiastic participation of around 150 players and officials from different teams across the district. Organized in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council, the championship provided young players a platform to showcase their skills and competitive spirit.

The proceedings on August 19 were briefly affected by rainfall; however, the organizers made necessary arrangements and resumed the matches once weather conditions improved. With the cooperation of players, coaches, officials and volunteers, all remaining fixtures were completed successfully.

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In the U-11 Boys category, Team Megastars secured first place, followed by Phoenix Warriors and Thunder Strikers. In the U-11 Girls category, Red Queens claimed first place and Blue Whales finished second.

In U-14 Boys, Shadow Titans emerged winners, with Velocity Kings second and Nova Legends third. Among U-14 Girls, Diamond Divas secured first place, followed by Galaxy Girls and Diva Hunters.

In U-17 Boys, Omega Strikers won first place and Phantom Rush finished second, while U-17 Girls saw Nova Queens take first place and Royal Rebels second.

Prizes were distributed by International Roll Ball players Khushi Gupta and Suvidha Sareen. Organizers appreciated the efforts of all participants, coaches and officials in ensuring the successful conduct of the championship.