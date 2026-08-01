District Pulwama Lawn Tennis C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

PULWAMA, July 31: The two-day District Pulwama Lawn Tennis Championship 2026 concluded at Indoor Sports Hall, Rajpora, with players showcasing exceptional talent, competitive spirit and sportsmanship. The championship was organised by the District Pulwama Lawn Tennis Association under the aegis of the Jammu & Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council.

The closing ceremony was graced by Shafat Sahib, Additional Superintendent of Police, as the chief guest. Sajad Yahya Naqash, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora; Muneer Hussain Khan, Tehsildar Rajpora; Gulam Mohideen, Principal, Government Degree College Rajpora; and Mohd. Iqbal Sheikh, Incharge, Indoor Sports Hall, Rajpora were present as guests of honour.

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Faizan Ahmad Shah, Secretary, District Pulwama Lawn Tennis Association, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, players, coaches, officials, volunteers, parents and supporters for their cooperation.

The championship concluded with the distribution of trophies, medals and certificates among winners and runners-up, marking another step towards strengthening the sporting culture in Jammu & Kashmir.