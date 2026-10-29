District Pulwama Cycling C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

PULWAMA, Oct 28: The Cycling Association of Jammu and Kashmir organised the District Pulwama Cycling Championship at Pampore under the supervision of J&K Sports Council. The race was flagged off by retired SSP Faheem Ali.

In the Under-12 category, Affan Showkat, Shamid Amin and M Muneer Bhat secured the top three positions, while Yasir Ahmad Wani, Taha Bin Showkat and Riyaan Muneer finished among the top three in the Under-14 category. In Under-19, Musaib Mushtaq, Arif Rehman and Zaid Bin Zameer claimed the top three positions. Ovais Hakak, Showkat Ahmad and Ishtiyaq Rasool secured the top three positions in the Open category.

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Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Vice President of the Association, said the position holders would represent Pulwama in the forthcoming State Cycling Championship.

Prizes and certificates were distributed among the winners. The event was attended by Riyaz Wani, Yasir Makdoomi and other officials.