District Poonch Rope Skipping C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, July 15: The two-day District Poonch Rope Skipping Championship 2026 concluded at BSF Ground, Rajpura Mandi, Poonch (J&K) with the enthusiastic participation of 60 athletes from the district.

Gajender Kumar (2IC), 53 BN BSF, graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest. Abhay Matho (Deputy Commandant), 53 BN BSF Mandi Mandir Poonch, Dhania Sharma (Physical Educator) and the President & General Secretary of the District Poonch Rope Skipping Association were present as the guests of honour.

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Addressing the participants, the chief guest appreciated the efforts of the organisers in promoting Rope Skipping in the region and distributed medals & Certificates to the participants.

Raisa Kousar General Secretary, District Poonch Rope Skipping Association expressed gratitude to the chief guest, guests of honour, participants, officials, coaches, and the 53 BN BSF for their valuable support and cooperation in making the championship a grand success.

The Championship was organised by the District Poonch Rope Skipping Association under the aegis of the Association of J&K Skipping Rope, affiliated Member of Indian Rope Skipping Federation with the objective of preparing players for the upcoming National Championships and promoting the sport at the grassroots level.