District police Ramban organizes Kabaddi Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 9: District Police Ramban organized a Kabaddi Tournament under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) at Government Higher Secondary School, Ramban, today.

Eight teams from across the district participated in the sporting event, showcasing their talent, competitive spirit and teamwork.

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The tournament culminated in an exciting final between Himalayan Club Ramban and Ramban Blaster, with Ramban Blaster emerging as the champions after an impressive performance. Both teams displayed commendable athleticism, discipline and determination throughout the competition.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Alyas Khan, attended the event as the chief guest. The occasion was also attended by ACR Ramban, Chief Medical Officer Ramban, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Ramban, and the Principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Ramban.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban Arun Gupta, accompanied by Additional SP Ramban, Deputy SP DAR Ramban and Deputy SP Headquarters Ramban, witnessed the tournament and encouraged the participating teams for their spirited performances.

The tournament was coordinated by Deputy SP DAR Ramban Kuldeep Kumar, with the support of the staff of the District Youth Services and Sports Office, Ramban, ensuring the smooth conduct of the event.