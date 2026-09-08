District Level Task Force meeting on mining held at Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Sept 7: Deputy Commissioner Reasi Kumar Abhishek today chaired a meeting of the Multi-Departmental District Level Task Force Cell for Mining to review the implementation of directions issued under Government Order No. 1569-GAD of 2018 dated October 22, 2018 and Mining Department Notification S.O. 61 dated March 6, 2026.

The meeting was attended by officers from the Revenue, Forest, Irrigation & Flood Control and Mining Departments, besides concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates through Video Conferencing.

Advertisement

The Task Force reviewed the agenda-wise Action Taken Report, with particular focus on prevention of illegal mining, regulation of minor mineral transportation, enforcement measures and protection of water resources and public infrastructure.

The enforcement performance of the Mining Department was also reviewed. During 2025-26, action was taken against 357 violators, resulting in realization of ₹6.41 crore, while during 2026-27, up to August 2026, 126 violators have been proceeded against and ₹2.68 crore realized.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all concerned departments to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal extraction, transportation and storage of minor minerals and strengthen surveillance at vulnerable locations. He called for coordinated enforcement and regular inspections of crushers, hot mix and wet mix plants, with strict action against violations.

The meeting was informed that new Minor Mineral Blocks have been identified in the district. Measures for protection of important water sources were also reviewed, particularly Jhajjar-Kotli Nallah, which supplies drinking water to Katra town and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and Anji Nallah, an important water source for Reasi town.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed close inter-departmental coordination, timely implementation of the decisions of the Task Force and regular submission of Action Taken Reports.

He also directed the preparation of a time-bound District Action Plan clearly defining department-wise responsibilities, vulnerable locations, enforcement mechanisms, reporting timelines and measurable targets.