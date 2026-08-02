District-level inter-school trials held in Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: The Department of Youth Services and Sports, District Jammu, organised Inter-School District Level Selection Trials and Competitions in Rifle Shooting, Kurash and Kalarippayattu at Shooting Hall Gandhi Nagar, MA Stadium Jammu, and Sacred Heart Jammu.

The competitions, held under the U-AAG category for boys and girls, witnessed participation of more than 160 students from Government and private schools across the district.

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In Kalarippayattu, U-17 Boys Chuvadukal event, Adharv Singh Pawar of IDPS Akhnoor secured first position, followed by Daiwik Gupta of Model Academy and Dhiren Dutta of Shangrilla Public School. Azaan Mir of Shangrilla Public School finished fourth. In U-17 Meippayattu, Ashutosh Singh of Major Institute of Education bagged first place, Shaheen Rajput of IDPS Akhnoor stood second and Abdul Musawwir of Doon International School secured third position.

In U-17 Long Staff Fight, Aryan Sharma and Emansh Sharma of IDPS Akhnoor won first position, followed by Atharv Jamwal and Saksham Kumar of Doon International School, while Harsh Veer Singh and Vivaan Singh of Doon International School secured third place.

In U-19 Boys, Droan Dushyant Kohli of Jain School topped the Chuvadukal event, while Harsh Dev Singh of IDPS Akhnoor secured second position. In Meippayattu, Daksh Chib of KC International School bagged first position. In Long Staff Fight, Danish Sharma of Heaven Kingdom High School and Surya Dev Singh Manhas of Major Institute of Education secured first place.

The matches were officiated by Jatinder Kumar and Sunil Abrol in Kurash, Vishal Bharti and Ashish Sharma in Rifle Shooting, and Amardeep Singh and Gurdeepika Kour in Kalarippayattu.