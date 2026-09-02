District Kathua Yogasana Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 1: The 7th District Kathua Yogasana Sports Championship 2026-27 concluded with participation of over 200 athletes from schools and yoga centres across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma was the chief guest, while Kewal Krishan, Chief Education Officer; Shabeer Ahmed Dar, Chairperson, Yogasana Bharat J&K; Naresh, Chairperson, Learning Temple School; and Prof. Archana, Government Degree College for Women, were among the guests.

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The dignitaries distributed medals and certificates to winners and encouraged athletes to pursue Yogasana with dedication. The championship was organised by Sunita Verma, Organising Secretary, with Divya Gupta, President, and Rohit Verma, General Secretary, District Yogasana Sports Association Kathua. Balraj, Monika, Nisha and Mona Thakur formed the technical team, while Kusum Salaria, Pankaj Mala and Kamal Kishor served as officials.

In Cadet Girls, Anwita won gold, while Sidwik topped Cadet Boys. Sanskriti Thakur and Krishna Kumar won Sub-Junior titles, while Janvi and Rishab topped Junior categories. Monika Verma won Senior Girls gold and Thakur Ashish Singh Senior C Boys gold.