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District Archery C’ship from Aug 24

Excelsior Sports Correspondent JAMMU, Aug 20: The Archery Association of Jammu & Kashmir will organize District Archery Championships for Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban and Udhampur at MA Stadium, Jammu, from August 24 to 26. All eligible participants...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Archery Association of Jammu & Kashmir will organize District Archery Championships for Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban and Udhampur at MA Stadium, Jammu, from August 24 to 26.

All eligible participants have been advised to report to Balram Singh with their duly filled entry forms, Aadhaar cards and proof of date of birth. For further details, participants can contact Balram Singh at 9797869585.

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