District Administration gives Amarnath Yatris free ride on Raahi: Hop Jammu service

Excelsior correspondent

JAMMU, JULY 08: The District Administration Jammu today gave a group of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris a free ride on the Raahi: Hop Jammu bus service along its Sarhad Line, offering pilgrims currently in the city a look at the cultural, historical, agricultural and patriotic heritage of Jammu's border region.

At the launch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ansuya Jamwal interacted with the yatris, introduced them to the bus concept and enquired about their experience in Jammu so far.

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The ride showcased Dogra heritage, rural life and agricultural excellence in the border belt of Jammu.

The yatris were given a warm welcome by SDM RS Pura Anuradha Thakur and her team at the Octroi Border Post, where they viewed the International Border and interacted with Border Security Force personnel, gaining insight into the life of the nation's frontier villages.

The itinerary also included a visit to the historic Raghunath Temple, where the pilgrims offered prayers, followed by a visit to the RS Pura basmati fields, known nationally for producing premium-quality aromatic rice.

The pilgrims appreciated the hospitality extended by the administration and described the free Sarhad Line ride as a memorable addition to their spiritual journey to the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji.

The Raahi: Hop Jammu service will begin commercial operations from July 11 onwards.