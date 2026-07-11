Dissolve Trust, hold SC Judge monitored probe into ‘donations loot’ case: Khera

‘PM must break silence on Ram Temple theft issue’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Asserting that Prime Minister Modi must break his silence over the theft of donations worth crores at Shri Ram Temple at Ayodhya, AICC chairman, Media & Publicity Department and Rajya Sabha MP, Pawan Khera today demanded to dissolve Shri Ram Temple Trust and hold a Supreme Court Judge monitored probe into the donations theft which has shattered faith and hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the world.

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Talking to media-persons at Congress office Jammu today Khera started with the remarks of Late Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, “ When a dog does not bark, it means he knows the thieves.” Khera said this reel of Late Vajpayee is much viral on the social media these days.

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Referring to the donations theft in Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya, AICC leader said a few Trust members and others ‘small individuals’ are being made sacrificial goats while the ‘big fish’ are being protected in this multi- crore donations scandal. He said politics in the name of faith, loot in the name of offerings, and even the money collected in the name of Bhagwan Ram, has fallen victim to the BJP-RSS model of political profiteering. He questioned, “If the Trust was constituted under the supervision of the Prime Minister, who will take responsibility for this scandal? If everything was above board, why were the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra accepted?”

AICC leader further said Bhagwan Ram, represents the faith and ethical conscience of millions of Indians. From every corner of the country, poor families, farmers, workers, women, and devotees contributed their savings, and offerings for the construction of the Ram Temple. Today, the same millions of devotees are compelled to ask who looted the donations and offerings made in the name of Bhagwan Ram? This is not merely a financial scandal. It is a grave betrayal of the faith, trust, and emotions of millions of devotees,” Khera asserted.

He said multiple allegations have surfaced regarding fake receipts, cash offerings, accounting irregularities, and financial manipulation. While lower-level employees are being proceeded against, accountability at the highest levels of the Trust remains conspicuously absent. He alleged that BJP-RSS ecosystem appears to have spared neither the donations made in the name of Bhagwan Ram nor, as recent allegations from the Badrinath shrine suggest, the offerings made at other sacred temples.

Khera said piecemeal resignations, the arrest of junior employees, and limited action appear to be nothing more than an exercise in damage control, designed to shield the big fish. The Nation wants why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on this entire episode? Can Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, Govind Dev Giri, Gopal Rao, and other senior functionaries of the Trust escape accountability? When the entire Trust stands in the dock, why is action being confined to junior employees?

He said Congress demands Prime Minister must answer the Nation, and explain the role of his government in the constitution of the Trust, its key appointments, and its oversight, and explain why he has remained silent despite such grave allegations. An immediate FIR should be registered against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and all influential individuals involved in this scandal; an independent Judicial Inquiry under the Supreme Court supervision must be held in the entire matter.

“Bhagwan Ram does not belong to any political party. He is the embodiment of the faith of millions of Indians. Any attempt to loot the money collected in His name, is an insult to the religious conscience of the nation. Those who have plundered the faith of millions in the name of Bhagwan Ram must not be protected,” AICC leader asserted.

Khera was flanked by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma former minister Mula Ram, PCC treasurer Rajnish Sharma, and DCC president Jammu Rural, Neeraj Kundan.