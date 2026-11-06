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Home / Videos / Dissident NC MLAs Reach CM's Residence To Meet Farooq Abdullah

Dissident NC MLAs Reach CM's Residence To Meet Farooq Abdullah

  Amid growing discontent within the ruling National Conference (NC) following the recent Cabinet expansion, a group of dissident party MLAs on Friday reached the Chief Minister's residence in Srinagar to meet party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Chief...

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Daily Excelsior
12:05 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Amid growing discontent within the ruling National Conference (NC) following the recent Cabinet expansion, a group of dissident party MLAs on Friday reached the Chief Minister's residence in Srinagar to meet party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

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