Dissident NC MLAs Reach CM's Residence To Meet Farooq Abdullah
Amid growing discontent within the ruling National Conference (NC) following the recent Cabinet expansion, a group of dissident party MLAs on Friday reached the Chief Minister's residence in Srinagar to meet party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Chief...
Amid growing discontent within the ruling National Conference (NC) following the recent Cabinet expansion, a group of dissident party MLAs on Friday reached the Chief Minister's residence in Srinagar to meet party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Advertisement