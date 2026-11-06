Dissident NC MLAs Meet Omar, Farooq To Air Grievances

SRINAGAR, Nov 6: A group of dissident National Conference (NC) MLAs on Friday met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and party president Farooq Abdullah here to air their grievances following the recent expansion in the council of ministers.

As many as 15 MLAs of the party reached the Gupkar residence of the Abdullahs here this morning for the meeting.

The party leadership is seeking to pacify the legislators unhappy at being omitted from the council of ministers.

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The development comes against the backdrop of growing resentment among several senior leaders, including six-time MLA Mubarak Gul, following the October 27 cabinet expansion in which four new ministers were inducted, taking the council of ministers to its maximum permissible statutory limit of nine.

The disgruntled legislators had raised a number of organisational and administrative concerns with the top brass and sought a formal audience to press their case. (PTI)