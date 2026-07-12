Dislodged Boulder Crushes Man In J&K’s Pahalgam

Srinagar, Jul 12: A 27-year-old man was killed after being hit by a dislodged boulder from a mountain in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Sunday.

Shabir Ahmad Shah was hit by the boulder when he was asleep in his tent at the Eidgah in Chandanwari during the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, they said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officials said.

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A resident of Aishmuqam, Shah worked as a labourer in Chandanwari, which falls on the yatra route to the cave shrine of Amarnath.