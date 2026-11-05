Disgruntled NC MLAs likely to meet Farooq on Friday

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Nov 4: The disgruntled legislators of National Conference (NC) are likely to meet party president, Dr Farooq Abdullah, on Friday to put forward their grievances as they continued their huddle today.

The back-to-back meetings of the disgruntled NC legislators continued today and around one dozen of them met at the residence of senior NC leader Nazir Ahmad Khan alias Gurezi this afternoon ahead of a meeting with Abdullah on Friday.

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The legislators are meeting again tomorrow to discuss their strategy ahead of Friday's meeting timing for which is yet to be conveyed to them.

Earlier in the morning, most of these legislators were seen together at the funeral of NC leader Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi whose son Ahsan Pardesi is legislator from Srinagar.

Two of them later went to the residence of legislator Mubarak Gul who was to address a press conference regarding his grievances with the party leadership and his exclusion from the recent cabinet expansion.

A legislator told Excelsior that the two MLAs met Gul and asked him not to take any individual decision ahead of the proposed meeting with party leadership. Gul later told reporters that he has deferred his presser citing the death of the senior NC leader.

The legislator told Excelsior that there are around 2 dozen MLAs who are disgruntled and among them 17 have taken oath last week when they met for the first time at the residence of MLA Qaisar Jamsheed Lone.

Those who took oath are Hasnain Masoodi (Pampore), Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir (Rajpora), Javid Ahmad (Karnah), Saif-ud-Din Bhat (Khansahib), Farooq Ahmad Shah (Tangmarg), Mubarak Gul (Eidgah), Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurez), Hilal Akbar Lone (Sonawari), Bashir Ahmad Veeri (Bijbehara), Abdul Majid Bhat alias Larmi (Anantnag West), Aijaz Ahmad Jan (Poonch Haveli), Javid Iqbal Choudhary (Budhal), Arjun Singh Raju (Ramban), Khursheed Ahmad (Gulabgarh), Dr Sajad Shafi (Uri) and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (Thanamandi).

He said that all the legislators are meeting the party president to put forward their grievances.

The main demands of the legislators are that the government should intensify efforts for seeking restoration of statehood and special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Implementation of Dachigam resolution on cabinet restructuring and ministerial accountability, replacement of Chief Minister's Advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, consultative advisory group of 2-3 legislators who will brief the Chief Minister about the governance issues and implementation of various works on regular basis, establishment of high powered disciplinary committee in the party, formation of an inquiry committee that will address grievances, strengthening of party's media and communication cell, holding of regular meetings of NC working committee, formation of election cell and major organizational restructuring," are the demands of the MLAs.

Meanwhile, defending his father amid growing resentment within the National Conference (NC), Younus Gul, son of senior party leader Mubarak Gul, today said demanding one's rights after nearly five decades of service and seven electoral victories could not be termed rebellion, urging the party leadership to identify those working against its interests.

Speaking to reporters, Younus said his father had been associated with the party for 40-50 years and had remained loyal, honest and sincere throughout his political career. "Asking for your right is not rebellion. If someone comes from outside and demands something, that may be different. But a person who has served the party for 40-50 years and won seven elections cannot be treated this way," he said.