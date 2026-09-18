Discrimination has ended, UT witnessing historic transformation: LG

‘Modi helped build new, powerful J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the children of the 'Palaash' and 'Pareesha' children's homes in Srinagar. He distributed school bags, sports kits, and sweets, and also reviewed the residential facilities provided to ensure their well-being. Subsequently, he visited the Children's Hospital at Bemina to spend time with the young patients and wish them a full and speedy recovery.

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It is pertinent to mention that the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' begins today, marking a month-long festival of selfless service till 17th October. This campaign celebrates 25 years of the Prime Minister's public service, transforming India from the "Fragile Five" to the world's top five economies.

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Over the next month, 12 programmes will include school competitions on 'Mere Sapno ka Bharat', honouring Anganwadi and ASHA workers, tree plantation, youth activities, and registration camps under Seva Setu Abhiyan.

"Until 17 October, a "Seva Setu Abhiyan" will be run at block and ward level, with 3-4 day camps to register deprived beneficiaries for government schemes. I earnestly appeal that every citizen of Jammu Kashmir participates wholeheartedly in this campaign.

"The Prime Minister has worked day and night for 140 crore countrymen and has helped build a new, powerful Jammu Kashmir. The GDP growth rate for the first quarter of 2026-27 is 7.8%. If we look at other indicators of welfare and development, 25 crore people have moved above the poverty line and 80 crore people are receiving free ration under the Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also highlighted the unprecedented growth of National Highways, which have increased from 91,000 km to 146,000 km, and the number of airports has risen from 74 to 165.

"Kashmir is now directly connected with the rail network. Discrimination has been eliminated and the UT is witnessing historic transformation. As far as the welfare schemes across the country are concerned, 11 crore toilets, more than 10 crore gas connections and 4 crore PM Awas have been provided, and another 3 crore houses are under construction. Under Prime Minister's guidance Jammu Kashmir will emerge as an unparalleled example of prosperity and happiness. I urge all citizens of Jammu Kashmir to contribute to this Service Campaign," the Lieutenant Governor said.