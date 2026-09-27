‘Discover J&K, The Crown of India’: LG Sinha Invites Tourists To Experience Its Beauty And Hospitality

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday invited tourists from across the country and around the world to visit the Union Territory and experience its natural beauty, cultural heritage and hospitality on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

In a message posted on X, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor described Jammu and Kashmir as the “crown of India” and highlighted the region’s diverse landscapes and tourism attractions.

Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir offers visitors a distinctive blend of scenic beauty, cultural richness and welcoming hospitality. He encouraged people to explore the region and experience its varied destinations.

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“On World Tourism Day, Jammu Kashmir, the crown of India, welcomes you all. It offers a breathtaking and timeless experience enriched with warm hospitality. I invite everyone to come and experience the enchanting charm of Jammu Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Jammu and Kashmir is home to a wide range of tourist attractions, including mountain ranges, lakes, valleys, meadows, forests and heritage sites, besides important religious and cultural destinations.

The region attracts visitors throughout the year, with destinations across both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions offering different experiences ranging from scenic tourism and pilgrimage to adventure and cultural travel.

The World Tourism Day message also highlighted the role of tourism in presenting Jammu and Kashmir’s natural and cultural diversity to visitors from within India and abroad.

The tourism sector remains an important component of the region’s economy, supporting hospitality, transport, handicrafts, local businesses and other tourism-linked activities. (KNC)