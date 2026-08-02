Discharge judicial responsibilities with compassion: Justice Rahul Bharti to Civil Judges

Justice Wani highlights Judicial Magistrates’ role

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Under the patronage of Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Sanjeev Kumar and the guidance of Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Chairman, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, the Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy conducted the proceedings of day-44 of the Pre-Appointment Induction Training Programme (Batch-2026) for the newly appointed Civil Judges (Junior Division) at its Mominabad, Srinagar campus.

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The forenoon sessions were conducted by Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Member, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, on "Criminal Proceedings: From Registration of FIR to Cognizance" and "Commencement of Trial and Judicial Management of Criminal Cases."

Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani highlighted the importance of induction training as a bridge between the academic learning and practical judicial functioning.

Emphasizing the crucial role of Judicial Magistrates in the criminal justice system, Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani sensitized the trainee officers to various stages of criminal proceedings, including investigation, cognizance, framing of charges, recording of evidence and judicial management of criminal trials.

He also emphasized the need for careful exercise of judicial discretion, adherence to procedural safeguards and maintenance of judicial independence, integrity and ethical standards.

The afternoon session featured an inspiring address by Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Member, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy.

Addressing the trainee Civil Judges, Justice Rahul Bharti said that the officers had now stepped from the world of academic aspirations into the realities of judicial service, where every decision carries lasting consequences.

Emphasizing that judicial office demands seriousness, dedication and maturity, Justice Rahul Bharti encouraged the trainees to embrace every challenge as an opportunity to learn and evolve. He impressed upon them that while promotions may come with length of service, true professional achievement lies in acquiring knowledge, developing competence and earning respect through integrity, hard work and excellence in judicial performance.

Justice Rahul Bharti also urged the officers to cultivate the habit of continuous learning, remain humble throughout their careers and discharge their judicial responsibilities with compassion, confidence and an unwavering commitment to justice.

Director, Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy, Naseer Ahmad Dar, highlighted the rich judicial experience and expertise of the Resource Persons and interacted with the trainee officers throughout the programme. He emphasized the importance of continuous learning, active participation and a practical understanding of criminal law for the effective discharge of judicial responsibilities.