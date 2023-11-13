Sir,

The recent article “Addressing disability challenges in India” by Dr. Kanika Gupta rightly points out that persons with disabilities face numerous obstacles in our society, from limited accessibility and education to unemployment, discrimination, and inadequate healthcare. It is crucial for our nation to address these challenges comprehensively.

To create a more inclusive society, we must enforce existing disability laws and policies effectively, invest in accessible infrastructure, and promote inclusive education. Additionally, both public and private sectors should work towards offering equal employment opportunities and raising awareness to change societal attitudes. Mental health support, community involvement, and empowerment are also essential steps in this journey.

As a society, we need to acknowledge the unique challenges faced by persons with disabilities and work collaboratively to create a more inclusive and accessible India. Let us commit to a future where every individual, regardless of their abilities, has the opportunity to lead a fulfilling life.

Nikhil Mahajan

Udhampur