Directorate of Agriculture celebrates Mahila Kisan Diwas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: To recognise the significant contribution of women farmers towards agricultural development and promote their empowerment through sustainable livelihoods, entrepreneurship and value addition, the Directorate of Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare celebrated Mahila Kisan Diwas 2026, here today.

The celebration assumes special significance in 2026, as the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has declared 2026 the International Year of the Woman Farmer (IYWF 2026).

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The programme was graced by MLA Arvind Gupta; MLA Nagrota, Devyani Rana; Director Agriculture Jammu, Anil Gupta; Director Horticulture Jammu, Gul Sayed; Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Dr Jugal Kishore; and Joint Director Agriculture (SLUB/Farms), Jammu, Aman Jyoti Sharma.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Arvind Gupta, said that the vision of the Prime Minister is to empower women, particularly women farmers, by creating opportunities for economic independence and sustainable livelihoods.

MLA Nagrota, Devyani Rana, emphasised the need for effective marketing, branding and promotion of locally produced goods prepared by women farmers.

Director Agriculture Jammu, Anil Gupta, highlighted the Department's commitment to empowering women farmers through various government schemes, capacity-building initiatives and entrepreneurship-oriented interventions.

On the occasion, progressive women farmers who have made notable contributions to agriculture and allied activities were felicitated in recognition of their achievements and entrepreneurial initiatives.

The awardees included Babli Devi and Neelam Kumari from Samba; Sushma Devi and Renu Sharma from Reasi; Shakti Sharma from Palli, Samba, who has also been recognised as a Lakhpati Didi by the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India; Reva Rani from Billawar, Kathua; Jyoti Sharma and Lakshmi Devi from Udhampur; Babli Devi from Bhalwal, Jammu; Simple Devi from Jammu; and Taro Devi from Pragwal.

Female field functionaries of the Agriculture Department, including Ashu Jamwal, Shivali, Pooja Andotra, Satvir Kour, Shilpi and Heena Rani, were also felicitated for their contributions.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Uppwan Koul, SMS-SDL, while the proceedings were conducted by Anjana Mahajan and Pooja Mahajan.