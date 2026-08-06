Director Tourism reviews progress of Swadesh Darshan project for Basohli; DPR in final stage

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Director Tourism Jammu, Vikas Gupta chaired a comprehensive review meeting in his office chamber to assess the progress of the proposed tourism infrastructure projects for Basohli under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

The meeting was attended by officers of the Tourism Department, the Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B), along with the AEE/JE, PWD (R&B) Division Basohli, Consultants, and other key stakeholders associated with the preparation of the Detailed Concept Plan.

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During the meeting, component-wise deliberations were held on the proposed tourism infrastructure aimed at transforming Basohli into a world-class tourism destination. The proposed interventions include adventure tourism facilities, waterfront development, heritage conservation, tourism amenities, parking infrastructure, eco-trails, pedestrian corridors, recreational spaces, illumination works, and other tourism-supporting infrastructure.

Reviewing the progress of the Detailed Concept Plan, the Director directed all stakeholders and executing agencies to finalize and submit the Concept Plan within the stipulated timeline, ensuring that all proposed interventions are comprehensively incorporated.

He further stressed that the proposed infrastructure should preserve and showcase the unique heritage, rich cultural legacy, and scenic beauty of Basohli while promoting sustainable tourism.

He observed that the project has the potential to generate significant employment opportunities, encourage local entrepreneurship, and contribute substantially to the socio-economic development of the region.

It was informed during the meeting that the Detailed Concept Plan has reached the final stage of preparation and will be submitted to the higher authority shortly for further consideration and approval.

Concluding the meeting, the Director urged all concerned departments, consultants, and stakeholders to work in close coordination and maintain strict adherence to timelines to facilitate the expeditious completion of the Detailed Concept Plan and ensure the timely implementation of the prestigious Swadesh Darshan 2.0 project in Basohli.