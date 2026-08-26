Director Tourism reviews progress of key development projects

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Aug 25: Director Tourism Jammu, Dr. Vikas Gupta, today chaired a meeting to review the progress of various ongoing tourism development projects aimed at strengthening tourism infrastructure, diversifying Jammu's tourism offerings and creating new and distinctive attractions for visitors.

The meeting commenced with a review of the physical and financial progress of major tourism projects, including the construction of an indoor swimming pool at Sidhra Golf Course, Development of Aithem as an Adventure Tourism Hub, Construction of a swimming pool at Jhajjar Kotli under SASCI, and construction of a Fun Park at Surinsar.

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The Director Tourism reviewed the detailed status of the works and directed the Executive Engineer, R&B Division, Nagrota, to expedite execution and ensure timely completion of the projects. Pending legal matters concerning the Nagrota Division were also reviewed, with the Director Tourism directing the Executive Engineer to ensure prompt follow-up and compliance in all ongoing court cases.

Various electrical works and requirements related to ongoing tourism projects were also reviewed with the concerned officers of the Electric Division, Jammu. The Director Tourism emphasized the need for close coordination among all concerned departments to address issues promptly and ensure synchronized and time-bound execution of the works.

He stressed that all tourism development projects should be implemented with a strong focus on quality, sustainability, functionality and visitor convenience. He directed the concerned officers to maintain effective inter-departmental coordination, resolve bottlenecks expeditiously and adhere strictly to the prescribed timelines.

As part of the efforts to strengthen Jammu's tourism infrastructure, the Director Tourism, accompanied by officers from the Department of Tourism and in coordination with the Director, Culture Jammu, also visited Kala Kendra Society, Jammu. During the joint site visit, a suitable location was explored for establishing the proposed Art and Heritage Gallery.

The meeting was attended by the Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu; Deputy Director, Tourism Planning; and other officers of the Department of Tourism, Jammu, besides the Superintending Engineer, R&B Jammu North; Executive Engineer, R&B Division, Nagrota; and concerned officers and officials from PWD (R&B), Jammu East, and the Electric Division, Jammu.