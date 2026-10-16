Director Tourism releases devotional song ‘Dera Padder Laya’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: In a function here today, devotional song ‘Dera Padder Laya’, presented by Vishal Music, was released by Dr. Vikas Gupta, Director Tourism, Jammu, who was chief guest on the occasion.

Keshav Chopra, chairman Samvedna Society was guest of honour while Pankaj Sasan, Deputy Director Tourism, Jammu; Vishal Sadhotra, Assistant Director Tourism, Jammu and Mamta Sharma, Deputy Director Tourism (Planning), were special guests and Kamal Gupta, Private Secretary to the Director Tourism, Jammu was also the guest.

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The programme was organized by Samvedna Society.

The devotional song featured soulful voice of Vishal Sharma, with lyrics and composition by Nirbhay Slathia and music by Dr. V. Kaith. The project was directed by Ravi Sharma, with editing and colour grading was done by Dhanraj Studioz.

Danesh Sharma and Yogesh Sharma featured as artists.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vikas Gupta said Jammu has no shortage of talent and the talented youth are making valuable contributions across different fields.

He emphasised that the Tourism Department always stood by the youth and remained committed to supporting initiatives that showcase the region’s cultural richness and creative potential.

Keshav Chopra also spoke on the occasion.

Nirbhay Slathia, Dr V Kaith, Raman Vaid, Amit Kapoor, Gourav, Abhishek Gupta and others were also present on the occasion.