Director SW reviews progress of welfare schemes with DSWOs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13 : To assess the implementation and progress of various welfare schemes being implemented by the Social Welfare Department, Ranjeet Singh, Director Social Welfare (DSW) today chaired a review meeting with all District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) of the Jammu Division.

The meeting was attended by Raman Joshi, deputy Director (Administration), Mehak Gupta, deputy Director (Plg), Pallavi Sharma, Assistant Director (Administration) and Siddarth Dubey, Assistant Director (Schemes), along with all District Social Welfare Officers of the Jammu Division.

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The meeting focused on a detailed scheme-wise review of the physical and financial progress, district-wise achievements, pendency of cases, implementation challenges and corrective measures required for the effective and timely delivery of welfare benefits to eligible beneficiaries.

While reviewing the progress, the Director emphasized that the Social Welfare Department is committed to ensure that every eligible beneficiary receives the intended benefits in a transparent, efficient, and time-bound manner.

He directed all DSWOs to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, maintain accurate and updated records, expedite disposal of pending cases and ensure prompt submission of reports and information sought by the Directorate.

During the meeting, district-wise performance was reviewed in detail and officers were encouraged to share best practices as well as the challenges being faced in implementing various schemes.

The Director directed the concerned officers to resolve bottlenecks through better coordination with line departments, conduct regular field inspections, strengthen beneficiary outreach and ensure strict adherence to Government guidelines.

The meeting concluded with a detailed review of district-wise action points and timelines for improving implementation, reducing pendency, enhancing monitoring and achieving better outcomes under all flagship welfare programmes of the Social Welfare Department.