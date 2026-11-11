Director SKIMS, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 10: Prof. Mohammad Ashraf Ganie, Director, SKIMS, Soura, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and briefed him about various initiatives undertaken by the institute to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve patient care.

Dr. Pervez Ahmad Sofi, Founder Director, Peace and Wellbeing Foundation also called on the Lieutenant Governor and presented a policy proposal focused on Jobs and Skill Development for Drug Abuse Victims.

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He was accompanied by Arafat Ahmad Bhat, Member, Board of Directors of the Foundation.

A delegation led by Advocate Sheikh Salman, President, BJP Srinagar also called on the Lieutenant Governor and projected various issues related to youth empowerment.