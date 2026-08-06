Director Panchayati Raj reviews GPDP 2026-27 progress

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Director Panchayati Raj, Jammu and Kashmir, Riyaz Ahmad Wani, on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) 2026-27 across all 20 districts of the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners Panchayat (ACPs), Block Development Officers (BDOs), staff of State Panchayat Resource Centre (SPRC) and District Panchayat Resource Centre (DPRC).

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The Director reviewed district-wise progress, pendency status and Action Taken Reports with a focus on accelerating the completion and uploading of GPDPs on the e-GramSwaraj portal.

During the meeting, the Director instructed district officers to pay special attention to 285 Panchayats requiring focused handholding, particularly those yet to complete basic profile updates. Officers were instructed to ensure that these Panchayats improve their planning quality and achieve scores above 80, as they are under close monitoring by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Reviewing the overall progress, the Director noted that out of 4,291 Gram Panchayats, 3,627 GPDPs had been approved while only 1,294 plans had been uploaded on the portal, indicating a significant gap requiring immediate attention.

He directed officers to convert approved plans into uploads on priority and ensure that facilitator feedback, Gram Sabha evidence and Public Information Board images are uploaded without delay.

The meeting also highlighted the need to improve the quality of uploaded plans by ensuring that activities reflected on the portal accurately match the resolutions passed during Gram Sabhas, Mahila Sabhas and Bal Sabhas.

He reiterated that GPDPs should be prepared in accordance with the prescribed framework, focusing on people-centric planning, sustainable development, resource convergence and inclusive growth. Panchayats were also instructed to strengthen community participation by conducting Ward Sabhas, Gram Sabhas and Bal Sabhas and preparing evidence-based development plans.

The meeting further reviewed financial progress under RGSA, expenditure, pending bills and instructed districts to expedite expenditure, clear pending treasury bills for enabling the Submission of UC to the MoPR for release of 2nd Installment.

The Director directed all districts to prepare micro-plans for closing pending GPDP parameters, nominate nodal officers for daily monitoring where required, and ensure 100 percent completion of uploads within the stipulated timelines.

He emphasized that daily monitoring, strict accountability and timely reporting would be essential to achieve quality GPDPs and meet the targets set for the 2026-27 planning cycle.