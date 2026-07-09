Director MY Bharat, Director News DDK, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 8: Nitin Hangloo, Director, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), J&K, called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today. He was accompanied by Sushil Singh Charak, Resource Person, MY Bharat, J&K.

Nitin Hangloo apprised the Lieutenant Governor of several key initiatives of MY Bharat for empowering youth through volunteering, experiential learning, internships, leadership development and nation-building opportunities. He also discussed the intensive registration drive across the Union Territory to maximize youth enrolment on MY Bharat Portal.

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Qazi Salman, Director News at Doordarshan Kendra (DDK), Srinagar also called on Lieutenant Governor.

He briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the programs being run by Doordarshan in spreading mass public awareness on Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan and various Government schemes and campaigns.

Advocate Tabassum Rahim also called on Lieutenant Governor and projected various welfare issues of Brick Kiln Owners of District Budgam.

Subsequently, Er. Ehtisham Khan, Student Rights Activist and Secretary, Gandhi King Foundation, J&K called on the Lieutenant Governor and put-forth several issues pertaining to youth empowerment, sports promotion, and greater participation of youth in public welfare initiatives.